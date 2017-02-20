Upcountry History Museum welcomes Ansel Adams exhibit - FOX Carolina 21

Upcountry History Museum welcomes Ansel Adams exhibit

Posted: Updated:
Ansel Adams: Distance and Detail. (Feb 20, 2017 FOX Carolina) Ansel Adams: Distance and Detail. (Feb 20, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Art of Dr. Seuss: A Retrospective and National Touring Exhibition. (Feb 20, 2017 FOX Carolina) Art of Dr. Seuss: A Retrospective and National Touring Exhibition. (Feb 20, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Upcountry History Museum is rolling out some brand new exhibits this month.

An exhibition of work by American photographer Ansel Adams, best known for his black and white images of nature, goes on display Monday.

The exhibition, Ansel Adams: Distance and Detail, is composed of 29 photographs, with images that include dunes, lakes, trees, surf crashing on rocks, storms, sunsets and sunrises.

Those wishing to view the display can visit the Upcountry History Museum at Furman University until June 4.

The Art of Dr. Seuss: A Retrospective and National Touring Exhibition, is also on display at the museum until May 21. For more information on current exhibits, click here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.