Upcountry History Museum welcomes Ansel Adams exhibit

The Upcountry History Museum is rolling out some brand new exhibits this month.

An exhibition of work by American photographer Ansel Adams, best known for his black and white images of nature, goes on display Monday.

The exhibition, Ansel Adams: Distance and Detail, is composed of 29 photographs, with images that include dunes, lakes, trees, surf crashing on rocks, storms, sunsets and sunrises.

Those wishing to view the display can visit the Upcountry History Museum at Furman University until June 4.

The Art of Dr. Seuss: A Retrospective and National Touring Exhibition, is also on display at the museum until May 21. For more information on current exhibits, click here.

