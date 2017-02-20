GHS to offer free flu shots at drive-thru clinic

Due to an increase in flu cases in the Upstate, Patewood Memorial Hospital will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic on Thursday, according to Greenville Health System (GHS).

“The flu shot is the best preventive measure to avoid getting the virus. The more people are vaccinated, the better our community is protected from the flu.” Sue Boeker, a GHS registered nurse and infection prevention specialist, said.

People seeking the vaccine will be able to drive up to the hospital’s main entrance and receive the shot while remaining in their vehicles.

The vaccines are only for adults and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is not required.

People participating are encouraged to dress so that their upper arms will be easily accessible.

According to GHS, during the week of Feb. 5, 1,050 patients at GHS tested positive for the flu and 23 were hospitalized.

GHS recommends everyone at least six months of age to get a flu shot. People diagnosed with chronic diseases like asthma, diabetes, chronic lung disease, pregnant women and people age 56 and older are at a higher risk of being infected and should make the vaccinations a top priority, officials say.

The following are other steps provided by GHS so reduce illness this cold and flu season:

Washing hands often and keeping them away from your face

Avoid close contact with people who have flu symptoms

Prevent the spread of illness to others by covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

If you’re sick, stay home from work or school at least 24 hours after your fever breaks

Patewood Memorial Hospital is located at 175 Patewood Drive. The drive-thru clinic will be offering the free flu shot from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb 23.

