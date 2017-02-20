Report: 2 teens face felony charges after found with over 100 pills at McDowell Co. high school

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says two teens face felony charges after investigators discovered more than 100 pills in their possession on school grounds.

According to the sheriff's office, two 15-year-olds at McDowell High were found with 138 pills on high school grounds.

Deputies received word on Feb 10 that the two female teens were possibly in possession of multiple types of pills and a subsequent search revealed five different kinds of medications, the report says.

The McDowell County School District said the following about the incident:

"Unfortunately, we cannot comment with specificity on student discipline issues. School personnel addressed the situation in a timely and appropriate manner in accordance with Board policy. We take the incident seriously and will continue to work with local law enforcement to keep our schools drug free."

The teens' cases have been turned over to juvenile authorities.

