Deputies locate missing Buncombe Co. 14-year-old

Investigators with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office have located a missing 14-year-old last seen in February.

Investigators say 14-year-old Amanda Lucinda Rogers was last seen at her residence located on the 100 block of N. Turkey Creek Road in Leicester on Feb 16 at approximately 1 a.m.

On Feb 21 deputies said she may be traveling with 18-year-old Marcus Quartez Young of East Flat Rock. Young has active warrants for two felony probation violations.

Deputies sent out a release Saturday March 4 saying Amanda had been located safe and she is in good condition.

"The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their vigilance in keeping an eye out for Amanda. There is no further information to release regarding this investigation at this time."

