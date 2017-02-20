Report: Upstate man arrested after string of armed robberies, identified by finger prints on stolen lottery tickets

The Spartanburg man connected to a string of armed robberies in the Upstate has been arrested after he was identified by finger prints on the stolen lottery tickets he attempted to cash in, reports state.

According to deputies, a break in the suspect's string of convenience store robberies came Sunday after the man attempted to cash some of the stolen lottery tickets he had taken from a previous robbery.

Investigators were able to identify Lamarcus Devionne Thompson, 25 of Chesnee, using the latent fingerprints recovered off the stolen lottery tickets when he tried to cash them at two convenience stores in Chesnee, reports say. Investigators were also able to get surveillance video of Thompson unmasked and his girlfriend’s vehicle he used in the robberies.

During all robberies, Thompson was armed with a gun, his face was covered with a bandana and he was wearing gloves, deputies said.

Deputies stated the robberies happened at the following locations and dates:

Jan. 16 at 8:55 p.m. on Lil Cricket, Chesnee Hwy., Chesnee.

Jan. 16 at 9:50 p.m. on Lil Cricket, Chesnee Hwy., Spartanburg.

Feb. 15 at 9:45 p.m. on Lil Cricket, Chesnee Hwy, Chesnee.

Feb. 17 at 10:40 p.m. on Scotchman, Chesnee Hwy., Chesnee.

Deputies said they located Thompson at his girlfriend’s residence and arrested him.

Thompson is charged with four counts of armed robbery, four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and six counts of defrauding the SC Lottery Commission, the report states.

