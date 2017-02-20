Earth Fare launches Non-GMO product line

Earth Fare announced Monday that it is removing GMO ingredients from its private brand food products.

According to Earth Fare, this announcement comes on the heels of Earth Fare’s bold new message, Live Longer with Earth Fare. This campaign is a message for Americans to choose only the cleanest, healthiest foods, the press release said.

“Costumers want to be educated and informed, and this meticulous tracking of what is in our food and how it is sourced not only provides a confidence level in our products, but also leads to cost savings that we pass on directly to our customers.” Said Frank Scorpiniti, Earth Fare’s President and CEO.

Earth Fare has served its communities by making healthy food accessible and affordable. The company forbids hundreds off harmful chemicals and ingredients into their food.

All items are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial fats, artificial trans-fats, artificial colors, artificial preservatives, artificial sweeteners, bleached or bromated flour, and never administered antibiotics or growth hormones. Earth Fare also strives to incorporate locally produced products into their assortment, including produce, meat, beer, and wine, dairy products, specialty items and much more.

