Missing Transylvania Co. juveniles have been located

Posted: Updated:
Hunter Christian Owen (left), Ayla Marie Talley (right). (Source: TCSO) Hunter Christian Owen (left), Ayla Marie Talley (right). (Source: TCSO)
TRANSYLVANIA Co., NC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office stated that the two juveniles last seen on Thursday have been located.

The sheriff's office said Ayla Marie Talley,16, and Hunter Christian Owen ,17 were last seen in the Forest Hill Community of Transylvania County in the evening hours of Feb 16.

