Upstate stylist's act of kindness for homeless man sparks renewed passion

An Upstate hair stylist has renewed passion for her job after an act of kindness for a homeless man left her smiling.

Kaylen Baxter was busy cutting hair at a Supercuts Hair Salon in Spartanburg when a homeless man approached her with one request.

"Ma'am I’m homeless, I’m not asking you for any money. But I have a big job interview tomorrow and was wondering if there’s anyway you can work with me on a haircut,” Baxter wrote in a Facebook post about the event.

Though she couldn’t give away a free haircut, she said she offered to buy the man’s cut.

“God was tugging at my heart and I knew that regardless of my personal finances I had to pay for this man’s cut. So I told him to just have a seat and id be with him as soon as possible,” Baxter’s Facebook post continued.

As the stylist continued to work, her current client, who overheard the conversation, asked to pay for half of the man’s haircut. In the meantime, another client gave the man money to ea,t and another client took the man to get a new pair of shoes.

Baxter said the man was smiling so brightly, her heart was melting.

“[The] experience has honestly made me remember why I started doing hair in the first place, and I absolutely love what I do.”

Baxter said she wishes she had gotten the name of the man whose hair she cut and who helped renew her passion as a hair stylist, but she hopes one day they will meet again.

She said the experience also sparked a renewed interest in a nonprofit she started a few years ago called New Looks for New Jobs. The organization aims to offer free services such as haircuts, color and waxing to homeless to give them a boost in confidence and help them land jobs easier.

“I'm hoping to get New Looks for New Jobs up and running again so we can spread it across the country and have other hair stylists all over America giving back and helping give the homeless a better chance on passing that interview.”

If you’d like to help with Baxter’s News Looks for New Jobs nonprofit, visit the Facebook page here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.