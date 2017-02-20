School district releases statement on 2 children killed in Laurens Co. crash

The Laurens County Coroner confirms two children and one adult have passed away as a result of a crash Monday.

Troopers said the collision occurred on Neely Ferry Road near Covenant Drive just before 2 p.m. Coroner Nick Nichols said the collision was a single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a trailer. Lollis Road was closed while officials investigate the crash.

According to troopers, the driver of the 1996 Chevy truck ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected before running off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The coroner later identified the three victims as Lonnie Owens, 67, and siblings 6-year-old Rashun Mims and 3-year-old A'Shuna Mims.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrific. "I heard a loud boom. It sounded like a bomb or something went off. I looked out the window and saw a truck wrapped around a tree," said Tony Tumblin.

Homeowner, Tony Tumblin, said he heard the crash happen right outside his home.

"I told my daughter get on the phone and call 911 to get somebody here quick," said Tumblin.

All three victims suffered blunt force trauma and had to be extricated from the vehicle. None of them were restrained, according to the coroner.

A fourth victim was reportedly airlifted to the hospital.

The superintendent of Laurens District 56 confirmed Rashun was a kindergarten student at Eastside Elementary School. He said ministerial and additional grief counseling support will be available at the school on Tuesday.

The district released the following statement on the tragedy:

The death of one of our children is very hard on so many different levels. Our community and district are truly an extended family. When one hurts, we all do. We stand by the family as they sort through the grief and we stand by our faculty and staff as they deal with the loss. Not only was Rashun and his sister taken suddenly and tragically, but also Mr. Lonnie Owens, a mainstay, fixture, father, and grandfather in our community. We in Laurens 56 grieve on so many levels for the hurts so many are experiencing now. We request prayers for comfort, peace, understanding, and solace even when, at the moment, there is little to be found.

A GoFundMe for the children's funeral expenses can be found here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.