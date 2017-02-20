Deputies: Sex assault suspect accused of killing woman, burning body

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a sexual assault suspect is now facing charges in connection with a woman's homicide.

Deputies identified the suspect as 28-year-old Markius Rashad Yeargin.

Yeargin is charged with murder, kidnapping and obstructing justice after 34-year-old Henrietta Crawford's body was found behind a Waffle House on Fairmont Avenue.

The coroner said Crawford's remains were located in a wooded area, severely burned and decomposed.

According to arrest warrants, Yeargin is accused of violently killing Crawford after kidnapping her between Oct. 20 and Nov. 6. He is also accused of burning her body to destroy evidence.

Yeargin was arrested later in November in connection with a sexual assault on Fairmont Avenue on Oct. 17. Deputies said Yeargin used a knife to coerce a victim into sex. He also reportedly sexually assaulted a second victim at gunpoint in October.

He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center after appearing at a bond hearing on Monday night at 9:30 p.m. He will have to appear in circuit court for bond to be set.

