Firefighters: Campfire started Caesars Head wildfire

Fire reported in Caesars Head State Park (Source: Cedar Mountain Fire and Rescue) Fire reported in Caesars Head State Park (Source: Cedar Mountain Fire and Rescue)
Fire visible from Caesars Head overlook (Source: Kristi Prince) Fire visible from Caesars Head overlook (Source: Kristi Prince)
CLEVELAND, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Forestry Commission said a fire was burning in Caesars Head State Park on Monday.

Officials said the fire consumed 10 acres of land near Raven Cliff Falls at the South Carolina-North Carolina state line. The area is wooded and steep so access posed a challenge, taking two hours for crews to reach the scene. Approximately 20 personnel were on scene. 

Two bulldozers were used to plow containment lines around the fire. A helicopter also assisted with dropping water on the fire. Jimmy Jones with Cedar Mountain Fire Rescue said the fire was under control by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jones said the blaze threatened two hunting structures in the area but they were not damaged. Some loose building materials were destroyed.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a campfire.

