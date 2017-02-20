Greenville Co. deputies: Gunshot victim stable after attempted robbery

Deputies were called to the scene of a reported shooting incident on Monday.

Dispatchers said a gunshot victim was reported at a residence on Long Forest Drive near Old Buncombe Road around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies said a gunshot victim is in stable condition after an attempted robbery. The suspect was reportedly wearing all black.

K-9 units were called to the scene to track the suspect.

