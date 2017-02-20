Greenville Co. deputies: Gunshot victim stable after attempted r - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. deputies: Gunshot victim stable after attempted robbery

Posted: Updated:
Shooting on Long Forest Drive (Feb. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina) Shooting on Long Forest Drive (Feb. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies were called to the scene of a reported shooting incident on Monday.

Dispatchers said a gunshot victim was reported at a residence on Long Forest Drive near Old Buncombe Road around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies said a gunshot victim is in stable condition after an attempted robbery. The suspect was reportedly wearing all black.

K-9 units were called to the scene to track the suspect.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.