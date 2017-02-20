McDowell Co. deputies: Fugitive captured thanks to anonymous tip

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that an anonymous tip has led deputies to the fugitive wanted on numerous charges.

Deputies said 44-year-old Vanon Ray Health was taken into custody on Tuesday at a residence on Lewis Drive.

They said Health was wanted on warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a place to keep a controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drugs paraphernalia and failures to appear in court on four counts each of possession of methamphetamine, according to deputies.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for their assistance.

