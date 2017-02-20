Police: Speeding driver charged after deadly Asheville crash

The Asheville Police Department said a suspect is facing charges after a deadly crash on Sunday.

The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. in front of the Goodwill on Patton Avenue. The driver of a Geo Metro was reportedly trying to turn out of the store when he was hit by another driver.

The victim, Jorge Flores, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle, identified as Polina Sluder, is facing charges in connection with the crash.

Sluder is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor wreckless driving to endanger and a speed violation. Sluder was reportedly traveling 62 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 828-252-1110.

