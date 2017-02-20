Greenville businesses hope to score big with NCAA, SEC basketball tournaments

Ermias Tewolde is a basketball fan. He is from Ethiopia and grew up handling the ball in high school as a guard.

"It's about life. It teaches you a lot about life," he said of the sport.

Now he would love to get his hands on a Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament ticket.

"Economically, I think it should be great for the city," he said. "It will bring people to Greenville that have never been in our area before."

He's not the only one excited about the tournament, though. Hotel and restaurant managers are expecting to score big with guests in Greenville.

"The restaurants are all preparing for a real busy week," said Michael Heater, general manager of Candlewood Suites and president of the Greenville Chapter of the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association. "The hotels are all going to be sold out."

That's because the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament and the preliminary rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will both bounce into the Greenville area in March.

"All the hotels will track the business and see who's coming and tie it back to the event," Heater said.

The women's SEC games will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the NCAA men's preliminaries will be there too and at Furman.

And Tewolde is working on his pickup game and a shot at a ticket.

"I think it will bring a lot of excitement to the area," Tewolde said.

