Little cloudy, but warm Tuesday ahead of showers - FOX Carolina 21

Little cloudy, but warm Tuesday ahead of showers

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Sun and clouds stick around today, bringing temperatures up to the low 70s Upstate and mid-60s in the mountains. Later this evening, clouds build back in with scattered showers overnight.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with generally dry conditions, though a quick shower or two can't be ruled out. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s.  We’ll see sunshine and more of a southerly wind develop on Thursday which will help warm us back up to the middle 70s in the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains.

A cold front will sweep through late Friday into Saturday, which will provide another window of opportunity to see a little bit of rain, followed by more of a cool-down behind it with highs returning to the 50s and 60s late this weekend and early next week.

