Attempted murder suspect sought in Anderson Co.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a wanted attempted murder suspect.

Deputies said 22-year-old Curtis Raheem Nance is at large after a shooting which injured three victims on Feb. 12 at Club Envy. The shooting took place in the early morning hours at the venue on Highway 81.

The victims were transported to AnMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nance is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 200 pounds. He reportedly goes by "Bubba" and has a tattoo of the nickname on his right bicep.

Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised not to confront, engage or attempt to apprehend him under any circumstances.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

