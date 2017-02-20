Memorial service held for longtime Clemson athletics leader

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the large search for a missing Easley man ended tragically.

Deputies said 60-year-old Bert Henderson was reported missing from his home on East Church Road by one of his family members Monday around 3:45 p.m. Clemson Athletics officials also reported Henderson did not show up for Monday morning.

Reverse notifications were sent out to homes within a two-mile radius of his disappearance.

Eight search and rescue teams including over 100 people were involved with the search for Henderson. Horses, K-9s and a helicopter were also dispatched to assist in scouring the rural area.

A command center was set up at Three and Twenty Fire Department where a Community Emergency Response Team, volunteers and officials from 14 different agencies mobilized.

The coroner said Henderson's body was found over a mile from his property in a wooded terrain area by a search team around noon on Tuesday. The coroner reported Wednesday that Henderson's cause and manner of death had been ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Henderson's family has asked for privacy. A Clemson athletics official confirmed his wife recently died after a battle with cancer. According to her obituary, she passed away on Nov. 26 at age 59. The couple was reportedly married for 32 years and are survived by two daughters. The coroner said family believes the reason for his suicide was the loss of his wife.

Henderson was the associate athletic director of planned giving at Clemson University. He joined Clemson as an athletic trainer in 1978. According to his biography on Clemson University's website, he helped grow IPTAY's donations, developed their bar code data system and helped secure numerous endowments. He earned a master's degree from Clemson in 1980 for education in administration and supervision.

Henderson was also a deacon at First Baptist Easley where he attended with his wife.

Bert Henderson, a former staffer, was found dead today. We will always remember his trademark smile & support of our program. #RIP pic.twitter.com/7OJHLiF2qa — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 21, 2017

Saddened by the loss of associate athletics director Bert Henderson. Keeping his family and friends in my thoughts and prayers. — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) February 21, 2017

Henderson's obituary was posted on the Robinson Funeral Home website on Thursday:

Bert Henderson

Easley, SC Elbert Lee “Bert” Henderson, 60, beloved husband of the late Lee Ann Hudson Henderson, passed away Monday, February 20, 2017. Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Charles Willis Henderson and Geraldine Hopkins Henderson. Bert was a charter member of Easley First Baptist Church where he taught the McCall/Moorhead Sunday School Class, was a Deacon, served as Chairman of the Deacons and held numerous positions in the church. He loved his family, was an avid hunter, enjoyed playing golf and was involved in all sports at Clemson University. He graduated from Easley High School in 1974, and Mars Hill College in 1978 with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education and Health. He earned a Masters of Education in Administration and Supervision from Clemson in 1980. He served as an instructor in the education department for 12 years. He was also a co-host of the Tiger Tailgate Show for four years and was professionally associated with the National Society of Fund-raising Executives, Tiger Brotherhood, and is a South Carolina State Constable. His Clemson career began in 1978 as an athletic trainer and throughout his time at Clemson he became comfortable in any role, from wrapping ankles to raising money for IPTAY. Before officially beginning his administrative career, Bert served as a trainer on Clemson football’s 1981 national championship team. His administrative tenure at Clemson began when he served as Business Manager and trainer for Bill Foster's basketball teams (1982-1984). In 1984, he moved to Clemson's Alumni Center as a field agent. While there, he set up visiting team headquarters, and managed Clemson Alumni and Clemson Club meetings. In addition, he initiated the umbrella structure for which all alumni and athletic activities take place. In 1985, he became IPTAY's first Associate Executive Director. In 2004, Bert became IPTAY's Executive Director. He provided new opportunities with IPTAY's annual giving levels, establishing the Heisman level at $10,000 annually and securing 100 donors in the first year of 2005. Later he established the McFadden level and the Howard level to allow donors to move up from within, while helping the growth of IPTAY. Bert enhanced and developed the bar code data system for IPTAY, restructured the priority points system in 2001, and helped the technical communication of the database. He has secured numerous naming opportunities and endowments. Dean and Ann Coleman honored him in 2001 when they endowed a trainer's position in his name. His duties at IPTAY included coordinating planned giving for Clemson University athletics, wherein Bert worked with donors to help establish the best method to provide gifts to Clemson athletics' future. Bequests, trusts, endowments and other financial tools will be a part of gift and estate planning. He also works directly with Clemson University and the Clemson Athletic Capital Campaign offices to secure the best procedures for the donor and Clemson's future for all capital gifts. Surviving are his daughters, Amy Lee Henderson of Anderson and Kimberly Ann Henderson of Charlotte, NC; and a brother, Daniel Henderson of Easley. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 2:30 PM at Easley First Baptist Church, 300 East First Avenue, Easley, SC 29640, with the Reverend Dr. John Adams officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church narthex. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Bert to the Easley First Baptist Church, Generations to Come, 300 East First Avenue, Easley, SC 29640, or to IPTAY, P.O. Box 1529, Clemson, SC 29633. The family will be at the home.

The Clemson University Athletics Department also shared that a service would be held Thursday to allow those close to Henderson to extend support and condolences to his daughters Amy Lee and Kimberly and other close friends.

The event will take place from 2-4:30 p.m. in the IPTAY Suite at Memorial Stadium.

Funeral service for Henderson will be held Friday at Easley First Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. The church is located at 300 East 1st Ave.

