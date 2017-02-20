Officials called to house fire in Berea

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Greenville County on Monday night.

The fire was reported on Glenlea Lane around 8 p.m. Within an hour the flames were contained. The assistance chief of the Berea Fire Department said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it started in the rear of the structure.

The homeowner said his family was watching TV and unaware of the fire until receiving a call from a neighbor.

Officials said everyone made it out of the home safely and they will be staying with friends while they are temporarily displaced.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.