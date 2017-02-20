Dispatch: Victim airlifted after Anderson Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Victim airlifted after Anderson Co. crash

Crash on Opry House Road (Feb. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina) Crash on Opry House Road (Feb. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina)
STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Monday night.

According to troopers, the collision occurred in the 500 block of Opry House Road around 9:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said a vehicle crashed into a tree, injuring three people. Life Flight was reportedly dispatched to the scene to airlift one of the victims.

