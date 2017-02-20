$79 referendum includes plans for new middle school in Anderson District 4

One Upstate school district said they're in need of a major makeover. Anderson District Four said safety and structural issues are their top priority.

The school district's superintendent, Dr. Joanne Avery said a $79 million referendum "is compromised of needed, essential projects that will carry the district through 2042 in regards to significant capital projects."

The largest of those projects involves Riverside Middle School: a school that, as of now, doesn't have the space to house sixth graders.

"The plan consists of a shared campus grades 6 to 12, safety improvements district-wide, needed HVAC and roof renovations," Avery said.

Avery said the school district sent out a survey in April to every household in the school district. Approximately 1,300 people responded and 75 percent were in favor of new construction for the middle school to accommodate the sixth grade students.

Avery explains it doesn't make sense to her and school district officials to invest money in the existing middle school when it will not fix the major issues at hand.

"It's a substantial amount, it's millions of dollars that we would have to invest for a school that was built in the 50s' and even after we did that, we still wouldn't have fixed the sixth grade issue because there's not capacity at the current school, there are a lot of reasons why you wouldn't put good money into an old school," Avery said.

Another issue the middle school faces is the safety concern of using only one road to enter and leave the school. The superintendent said following the shooting that took place at Townville Elementary school last fall, safety and access are a major focus point.

"Since the tragedy that we experienced in our community we saw how fast citizens, and parents came to the campus and how many first responders came and law enforcement, and I'm not sure how that would play out with a school that only has one road in," Avery said.

Community feedback is a major priority to the school district. They sent out the April survey and held 14 community meetings. Following the survey, the district complied that information and came up with a plan called the 'six twelve campus plan.' It includes four parts that outline the referendum.

"It really is composed of four general areas," Avery said. "Our current Riverside Middle School is on the edge of our school district and it would relocate Riverside to a more central area in our community on the 85 acres that we own as a district that is adjacent to the high school."

Along with building a new middle school, immediate roof repairs and replacing decades old HVAC units are a priority. The third part includes creating more athletic spaces for high school and middle school students.

"Students are running on asphalt. We have six lanes, we can't even hold a track meet because you need eight." Avery added, "We need to provide locker rooms for our female athletes... our field house is a concern, we don't enough space for the wrestling mat to roll out."

The fourth part of the referendum involves rebuilding playground in making sure they are ADA compliant.

The school district said the "cost of the $79 million referendum to a homeowner of a $100,000 home would be .44 cents/day or as low as .22 cent/day for those citizens 65 and over.

The referendum will appear on the May 2 ballot.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.