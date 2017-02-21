Do you really own what you buy? How technology is changing control over our devices

In this age of technology, smart devices are everywhere. And when you buy a new phone, or a product that links to the internet, you probably think you own it.



But it's not that simple. Now, more people are asking questions about what kind of control they actually have over the products they purchase.

Upstate technology expert Deveren Werne, with Liquid Video Technologies explains, you really just own one piece of a complicated puzzle when it comes to electronics.

"You don't own the code of it, you own the fact it will communicate if an alarm goes off if your house is broken into," Werne said. "You own the hardware associated with it, you don't own the brains of it. That's with every device you buy."

And that can have long term consequences if something goes wrong with the device, or the company that owns it.

Werne explains, "That's the problem with things that connect to the internet or that rely on the internet to provide a service or function. If that service or function is no longer available, the product will eventually stop functioning for the purpose you bought it for."

So, your products could stop working if a manufacturer decided to stop supporting the software that turns on and off your devices.

But as experts point out, these details are in the fine print, we just don't always read those disclaimers.

So their advice: do your research.

"Go online, read comments, read reviews," he said. "People put those reviews out there for a reason."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.