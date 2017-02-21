Fire damages home, destroys trailer in Greenville Co.

An overnight fire caused damage to a Greenville County home and completely destroyed a nearby trailer Tuesday, the fire chief said.

The Greenville County Fire Department and Gantt Fire Department responded to the incident, which occurred on the 400 block of Solar Drive around midnight.

Fire officials say the home has been vacant for years and no injuries were sustained.

The trailer next door to the home was completely destroyed by the flames, the fire chief said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

