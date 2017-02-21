Clemson graduate, businessman among 4 American tourists killed in plane crash in Australia

(Channel 9 via AP). This image made from video shows the site of a plane crash at Essendon Airport in Melbourne, Australia Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. An official says a light plane has crashed into a shopping mall in the city of Melbourne.

A plane crash in Australia killed four American tourists on Tuesday, including a Clemson graduate.

The Herald Sun confirms, Glenn Garland was on board a plane that crashed in Australia shortly after takeoff in Melbourne. The four tourists and pilot were all pronounced dead, reports state. There were no survivors.

According to Garland's Facebook page, he studied marketing management at Clemson University. His work history reveals that he also served as the CEO at CLEAResult in Texas.

CLEAResult released a statement on his passing Tuesday:

“We at CLEAResult are heartbroken to hear of Glenn Garland’s passing. Glenn was an inspirational leader who co-founded our company with a unique vision for the vast potential of the energy efficiency industry. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

The Co-Founder of the company, Jim Stimmel also shared a few words on his colleague:

“Glenn Garland was more than a colleague to me, he was a visionary and a close friend. I am devastated to hear of his passing and my heart and thoughts are with his family. We have all lost an incredible man. I am blessed to have known and worked closely with Glenn for many years.”

FOX Carolina has reached out to the university for comment.

