Collision with reported injuries causing backups on I-85N in Spartanburg

Collision with reported injuries causing backups on I-85N in Spartanburg, 1 lane blocked

Posted: Updated:
Scene on I-85 at Exit 4. (Source: SCDOT) Scene on I-85 at Exit 4. (Source: SCDOT)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An accident is causing backups on I-85N in Spartanburg Tuesday morning, troopers report.

The collision occurred at Exit 4 shortly before 8 a.m., reports state.

According to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic System, the collision involves injuries.

The right lane is currently closed.

