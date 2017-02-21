Report: Upstate middle schooler charged with assault after incident involving scissors

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office reports a middle school student has been charged with assault after an incident involving a pair of scissors on school grounds.

The incident took place on Feb 10 around 1 p.m. at Brewer Middle School, the report states, however, deputies were not notified of the incident until Feb 14.

In the report, the principal told deputies that two students approached him on Feb 10 and said a 14-year-old male student brandished something that appeared to be a sharp object and held it to the stomach of one of the students.

Officials were able to search the subject and did confirm a pair of scissors in his pocket. The scissors had a blade that was approximately two and a half inches long, the report said.

The juvenile was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and assault and battery second degree, the report said.

Brewer Middle is located on Emerald Road.

The district released the following statement on the incident:

On February 10th, a student threatened another student with a pair of scissors that were concealed in their jacket. The student who made the threat was disciplined in accordance with the Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook. As always, Greenwood School District 50 strives to provide a safe learning environment. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.