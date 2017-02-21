Report: Duo arrested after stealing over $2k worth from neighbor's home

Two individuals were arrested on Tuesday after breaking-in and stealing from their neighbor's residence, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

McDowell deputies said the victim reported on Dec. 13 that someone entered her mother’s house at Nebo School Road and stole $2,300 worth of items, including jewelry, coins and a computer.

Upon investigation, deputies identified the suspects as 33-year-old Aimee Marie Price-Harwood and 36-tear-old Brandon Lee Melton, who live next door. Price-Harwood and Melton were charged with breaking and entering, the report states.

Some of the property was recovered.

