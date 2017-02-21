Cheese products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Cheese products being recalled due to potential contamination of Listeria (Source: US Food & Drug Administration)

Biery Cheese Co. is voluntarily recalling specialty Longhorn Colby cheese due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). .

The products were distributed between Nov. 11 and Jan. 4. These products were packaged at Biery Cheese Company in Louisville, OH and distributed to distribution centers located in the states of Georgia, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

Products affected are:

Delallo – Premium Sliced Colby Cheese – 8oz – Sell by May 6

Delallo – Premium Sliced Hot Pepper Cheese – 8oz – Sell by May 6

Dietz & Watson – Pasteurized Process New York State Cheddar Cheese with Jalapeno and Cayenne – 8oz - Sell by May 6

Dietz & Watson – Pepper Jack Cheese – 8oz – Sell by May 6

Private Selections – Hardwood Smoked Gouda Slice – 8oz – Sell by May 6

Customers who have purchased any of these cheese products from the above sell by dates or any unreadable date codes are urged not to consume it and return it to the place of purchase for full a refund.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and other with weakened immune systems.

Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages, and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy individuals may only suffer short-term systems such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers with questions may contact Biery Cheese Co at 1-800-243-3731 business hours from Monday through Friday.

