Suspect sought after more than 50 spikes removed from NC trail, runner injured

Pinnacle Park in Sylva, NC has been closed temporarily after well over 50 spikes were found along the trail, officials say.

Members of the Sylva City Police used leaf blowers and metal detectors to uncover well over 50 total spikes from the trail.

Officers say a runner stepped on one of the spikes on Feb 11 and it went through the runner’s foot, causing the runner to seek medical attention. Another person said they were walking along the trail on Feb 18 and the spike went through the person’s shoe. The walker was not injured.

PHOTOS: More than 50 spikes planted on NC trail, suspect sought

The trail is now clear, officers say, but it has not yet reopened.

Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

There are no suspects at this time.

