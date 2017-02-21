Spartanburg officers ask for help identifying larceny suspects

The Spartanburg Police Department is seeking public assistance with the identification of two larceny suspects.

Officers posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that one of the individuals is a suspect connected to a recent larceny from Belk at Westgate Mall. The second man is a larceny suspect from a local Spartanburg city business, they say.

Anyone with more information on either subject is asked to contact INV Gallman at 864-415-2532, the tip line at 864-573-0000, or click here to send their page a private message. All information will be kept confidential.

