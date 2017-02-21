Spartanburg officers ask for help identifying larceny suspects - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg officers ask for help identifying larceny suspects

Belk larceny suspect (Source: Spartanburg Police Dept. Facebook) Belk larceny suspect (Source: Spartanburg Police Dept. Facebook)
Local business larceny suspect (Source: Spartanburg Police Dept. Facebook) Local business larceny suspect (Source: Spartanburg Police Dept. Facebook)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department is seeking public assistance with the identification of two larceny suspects.

Officers posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that one of the individuals is a suspect connected to a recent larceny from Belk at Westgate Mall. The second man is a larceny suspect from a local Spartanburg city business, they say.

Anyone with more information on either subject is asked to contact INV Gallman at 864-415-2532, the tip line at 864-573-0000, or click here to send their page a private message. All information will be kept confidential. 

