Grand opening held for H&M in Spartanburg

H&M has officially opened at Westgate Mall!

The new location held its grand opening at noon on Thursday.

Thanks to the new opening, approximately 30 employees were hired. The company said they were almost all hired locally.

H&M is also rolling out a global garment recycling program. Through this initiative, H&M customers at Westgate Mall can help save natural resources by donating unwanted pieces of clothing from any brand while in the store.

Customers will receive a voucher for 15% off their entire purchase for each bag of donated clothing. According to the company, in 2016, H&M U.S. diverted over 2 million lbs. of unwanted textiles from landfills and placed 20th on the Global Most Sustainable Corporations in the World index.

In celebration of opening day, H&M at Westgate Mall offered the first100 shoppers in line an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued from $10 to $300, in addition to other opening offers.

The City of Spartanburg shared video of a huge crowd outside the store for the grand opening:

