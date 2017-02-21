Upstate Pride SC to host 2017 Drag Pageant

Upstate Pride SC is hosting a 2017 Drag Pageant on Friday where female and male impersonators will compete for Mr. and Ms. Upstate Pride SC.

The competition will begin at 10 p.m. at Club South 29 located on 9112 Warren H Abernathy Hwy, with plenty of dance breaks and drag performances in between.

Competitors will participate in a Presentation, Talent and Q&A round. The winner will receive a crown, sash and a cash prize, in addition to being the face of Upstate Pride SC at the organization's 2017 events.

There will also be a brand-new award given out to one king or queen: Hot&Fresh. This award goes to one contestant who has never participated in a pageant before, never won a pageant before or has been performing for less than a year.

The Upstate Pride recommends people to bring extra cash in order to vote for their favorite contestant who may be crowned People’s Choice.

The club will be charging regular admission.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.