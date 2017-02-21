Oconee Co. deputies ask for help solving burglary and theft of items worth more than $23K

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a recent burglary and larceny that occurred at the old Maxfli plant near Westminster.

Deputies said they responded to Dunlop Drive on Feb. 10. According to deputies, the complainant said a roll up door located on a part of the building was opened and after entering the building, the complainant noticed that several items were missing, including tools, office furniture, electronics and golf equipment with an estimated total worth of $23,650.

Deputies said the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Divisions and the scene was processed for evidence. They said investigators do not have a definitive time table on when this burglary and larceny occurred.

Anyone with information on this burglary and larceny that occurred at the old Maxfli plant are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. All information given is confidential, if the tip leads to an arrest, there’s eligibility for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.