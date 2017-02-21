Spotty showers and patchy fog make for a dreary Wednesday

Showers and mild temperatures will be the rule through Wednesday, then temps really heat up toward the end of the week. Cooler air will make a run at our area for the weekend.

Wednesday morning will be cloudy with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s area-wide. We’ll see off and on light showers and patchy fog through the day, with highs staying in the 60s thanks to the lack of sunshine.

Thursday will be a little bit sunnier and WARMER with highs in the lower 70s. We keep that trend for Friday as well with 72-76 for a temperature range area-wide.

This weekend we could see a few showers early Saturday, then breezy, cooler conditions will dominate for late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will be back in the 60s and low in the 30s by Sunday.

