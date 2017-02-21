NC man spots second orange alligator in Carolinas

A North Carolina man made an interesting discovery while visiting his father-in-law.

Nick Andrews was in Calabash, NC visiting his father-in-law when he discovered an orange alligator during one of his daily walks around the neighborhood.

Andrews said the unique reptile was spotted in one of the ponds. He even captured video of the encounter.

Earlier this month, another orange alligator was spotted in Charleston.

Orange alligator nicknamed 'Trumpagator' becomes social media sensation

An official with the Department of Natural Resources says he doesn’t believe the orange alligator in Charleston was the same as the one seen in Calabash. He said different factors, such as an orange clay mud bank or a rusty pipe is what can make them turn orange.

He said the alligators will shed their skin and return to a green color.

