Wednesday's Powerball jackpot worth $403 million - FOX Carolina 21

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot worth $403 million

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

With just $2 South Carolinians can get a chance to win the $403 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday’s night drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery stated people must purchase the Powerball tickets by 9:59 p.m. for Wednesday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing. The prize will be $403 million with a cash payout of $243 million - the game's tenth largest jackpot.

If no one wins Wednesday night's millions, the jackpot will loom even larger for Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million. Good luck! 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.