Wednesday's Powerball jackpot worth $403 million

With just $2 South Carolinians can get a chance to win the $403 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday’s night drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery stated people must purchase the Powerball tickets by 9:59 p.m. for Wednesday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing. The prize will be $403 million with a cash payout of $243 million - the game's tenth largest jackpot.

If no one wins Wednesday night's millions, the jackpot will loom even larger for Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million. Good luck!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.