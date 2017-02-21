District: Laurens Co. student faces possible charges after social media threat

Laurens County School District 55 said a student is facing discipline and possible criminal charges after a social media incident.

A district spokesperson said the principal of Laurens Middle School was contacted after multiple students said one of their classmates on campus had a razor-type instrument.

The student reportedly posted inappropriate and threatening remarks on social media after having a problem with another student at Laurens District High School.

The child's parents and law enforcement were called to the school.

The district said the student is expected to be charged and will face appropriate disciplinary action. The school's principal alerted parents of the incident via phone.

