Oconee Co. deputies: Man arrested after theft of $35K motorhome

Pickens man arrested on Feb. 17 by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office after stealing a motorhome worth $35,000.

Deputies responded on Jan. 30 to an address on N. Highway 11 in regards to a burglary that occurred at a storage facility in which the victims stated, their motorhome was stolen, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Upon investigation, deputies determined that the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Earl Mosley, stole the motorhome and broke into the storage building as well.

Mosley was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Feb. 17 after being transported from the Pickens County Detention Center on charges of Grand Larceny and 3rd degree burglary. Deputies said Mosley remains in custody at the Detention Center on a combined $15,000 surely bond.

The motorhome was eventually recovered and returned to the victims. Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.

