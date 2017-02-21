Officials: Deputies injured by wanted man in stolen car with crack cocaine

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing multiple attempted murder charges after he crashed into a patrol car.

Deputies said they tried to stop 41-year-old Jimmy Talmadge Cobb near Augusta Road and Impact Drive. Cobb was reportedly wanted on multiple active warrants.

When they tried to apprehend him, deputies said Cobb deliberately crashed into their patrol cars. The deputies involved were injured but are expected to be OK.

Cobb was taken into custody and charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest with injury, possession of crack cocaine, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving

He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.