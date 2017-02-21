Greenville Co. investigators ask for help identifying robbery suspect

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

Investigators said the robbery occurred on Feb. 15 at the Baymont Inn & Suites located at Old Country Road. They stated the suspect entered the hotel, passed a note which indicated he was armed and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.