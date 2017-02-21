Report: Upstate burglary suspect indicted after threatening pres - FOX Carolina 21

Report: Upstate burglary suspect indicted after threatening president

Kipper Ken King (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention) Kipper Ken King (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The U.S. Department of Justice said a Spartanburg County man is facing indictments after threatening the lives of American politicians.

According to online jail records, 30-year-old Kipper Ken King was arrested in July 2016 and charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Officials said King is accused of also making threats to kill the president and president-elect. The U.S. Secret Service and the Spartanburg County Detention Center are investigating the case.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

