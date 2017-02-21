Coroner: Missing Anderson Co. man's body pulled from water - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Missing Anderson Co. man's body pulled from water

Search at Roach Circle (Feb. 21, 2017/FOX Carolina) Search at Roach Circle (Feb. 21, 2017/FOX Carolina)
The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed the body of a missing man was recovered from the water on Tuesday.

The coroner identified the victim as 48-year-old Chester Earl Causey Hawkins, who was reported missing on Roach Circle near Lake Hartwell.

Coroner Don McCown said Hawkins went fishing around 7:30 a.m. and never returned home. He was reported missing by his girlfriend later in the day.

A technical rescue team was called out to the scene and recovered Hawkins' body from the water not far from his home just before 7:30 p.m. The coroner said Hawkins appeared to have suffered a medical episode.

No autopsy has been scheduled because there were no signs of trauma and Hawkins had a history of seizures, according to McCown.

He is predeceased by two brothers.

