Adult entertainment mogul applies to open restaurant at former Platinum Plus site

According to court records, a new business could be coming to the location of a former strip club just off Interstate 385.

The site at 805 Frontage Road was recently returned to the property owner after leasing entity Platinum Plus shut down. The strip club was embattled in legal trouble after prostitution allegations. Following the investigation, the club was ordered to shut down and reopen with new guidelines including minimum coverage standards for employees and mandatory video surveillance.

In 2016, the solicitor's office filed a petition to permanently shut down Platinum Plus and sentence the owner of parent company Elephant Inc. to prison after a review of randomly-selected portions of the video revealed numerous violations. Dancers at the club were accused of performing simulated sex acts on customers and other dancers while trying to conceal the activity from the surveillance cameras.

In July, a judge ordered the club to close for six months and imposed fines totaling more than $100,000 after finding Platinum Plus in contempt of court.

When the 180-day shutdown ended in early 2017, the Solicitor's Office confirmed the property would be returned to its owner and Elephant Inc. would no longer be the tenant of the space. According to records, the club's owner stopped paying rent and vacated the space. An attorney for Elephant Inc. said the owner did not contest claims of abandonment when raised by the property owner.

On Feb. 10 a zoning application was filed by Jason C. Mohney, the owner of business Greenville Bistro LLC, to occupy the space. The application indicates a restaurant would be the type of business opened.

Mohney is the adult entertainment mogul behind Hustler and Deja Vu. The Baltimore Sun reports Mohney has previously been fined after the Hustler Club violated the city's policies on sexual touching.

According to court documents, there is no evidence of a connection between Greenville Bistro LLC and Elephant, Inc. but Mohney is seeking "to commence operations of a similar business as Platinum Plus in the location."

