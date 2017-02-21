Volunteers, participants needed for annual Strides for Autism wa - FOX Carolina 21

Volunteers, participants needed for annual Strides for Autism walk

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Strides for Autism) (Source: Strides for Autism)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina Autism Society's signature fund-raising and awareness walk is returning to Heritage Park in Simpsonville in April. 

Registration is now open and volunteer as well sponsorship opportunities are now available for this years walk. Click here to learn more on how you can get involved.

Strides for Autism will be held on April 1 at 8:30 a.m. 

All the money raised for South Carolina Autism Society will stay in South Carolina and go towards individual and family supports, education, advocacy and training. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.