Volunteers, participants needed for annual Strides for Autism walk

South Carolina Autism Society's signature fund-raising and awareness walk is returning to Heritage Park in Simpsonville in April.

Registration is now open and volunteer as well sponsorship opportunities are now available for this years walk. Click here to learn more on how you can get involved.

Strides for Autism will be held on April 1 at 8:30 a.m.

All the money raised for South Carolina Autism Society will stay in South Carolina and go towards individual and family supports, education, advocacy and training.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.