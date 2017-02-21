Police: Attempted murder suspect sought, victim critically wounded after Tuesday night shooting in Anderson

Police are still searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Anderson Tuesday night.

Officers said the shooting was reported on Martin Avenue just before 8:15 p.m. and later confirmed one gunshot victim was located on scene.

EMS also responded and transported a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the victim was a 24-year-old man from Anderson. He was reportedly in critical but stable condition as of 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers are still interviewing witnesses and were able to speak to the victim as well in attempt to identify the suspect, who will be charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lt. Carla Roberson at the City of Anderson Police Department at (863) 221-8980 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

