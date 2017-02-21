Months after transparency act passes, Tucker Hipps' mom questions university compliance

Cindy Hipps said her son Tucker couldn't wait to go to college.

"He couldn't wait to get to Clemson, so it's just devastating what happened to him," she said. "I really don’t want that to ever happen again, especially at Clemson."

Hipps is speaking out in hopes of reminding universities and their organizations about the law passed in her son's honor.

Tucker died in 2014 and the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act was passed last year. The point is to hold groups accountable for any infractions based on drugs, hazing, or other violations.

However, Hipps said she doesn't believe all universities are complying.

"The Tucker Hipps Transparency Act was supposed to be a good thing," she said. "It gave parents and students information before joining an organization."

The law went into effect at the beginning of the 2016 to 2017 school year, but according to the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, just three of the 17 required schools have been reporting violations.

"It’s very disappointing because I feel like it’s a worthwhile bill," Hipps said. "It has Tucker's name attached to it so I want it to be a good bill and I want it to do what it’s meant to do."

While state officials try to figure out the holdup, Hipps says she's worried schools won't following through.

The bill’s co-writer, Rep. Joshua Putnam, said he’s doing everything he can to make sure the law is enforced.

“If a school is not applying for a waiver and still not working towards a resolution of following the state law, then we could take action within this year’s state budget,” said Representative Joshua Putnam.

Putnam says schools have the option to file a one-year extension for the 2016-2017 year, but all schools must comply by July 1.

