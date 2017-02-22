Upstate wedding venue working to build business back up after devastating fire

Nearly three years ago, an Upstate wedding venue burned down. Nothing was left, and dozens of weddings scheduled for the Luv Shack on the River in Fountain Inn, had to be relocated. While that was shocking for all those brides-to-be and their grooms, owner Juanita Sanchez said her family was also completely crushed.

“It was devastating. It was scary. It happened in the middle of the night, our kids were in their beds asleep, and that’s frightening.”

Sanchez said, she knew something wasn't right about the fire, and asked for an investigation.

“We do know it was intentional and that makes it even harder going back into it. That made it difficult to make that choice to go back into it for a while.”

The family did decide to rebuild, but it wasn't a quick process. Between the investigation, insurance adjusters and the financial burden, it would be several years before their business could reopen.

“It was my livelihood, so not only did we not have what we used to have, we didn’t have a business and I didn't have an income. Now we're going on two and a half years, so we're anxious and ready to get in and serve.”

The Luv Shack on the River did open back up last summer, but getting weddings booked, has taken longer than expected.

“When a bride books, they're looking at 6 months to a year before their event so you don't have a lot rolling in at the beginning to reestablish your capital, so we've really had to take it a lot slower.”

And while it's been a long road, Sanchez feels hopeful that her calendar will start filling back up.

“We're ready to fly again and I just need people to entrust their big days and big moments and their special times with us.”

Sanchez said she is starting to get more bookings for 2018, but still has a fairly open year in 2017. So she's hoping that more people will hear they have rebuilt and are ready to host.

Sanchez said the 2014 fire is still considered an open investigation, and no arrests have been made.

