Coroner identifies man killed in Belton house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies man killed in Belton house fire

BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner said that a man is dead after a house fire in Belton overnight.

The call came in around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a residence at 193 Calhoun Avenue in Belton to battle the blaze.

Dispatchers confirmed that the fire was fatal, claiming the life of at least one individual.

The coroner said Wednesday that 41-year-old Ronnie Lee Kelly died of smoke inhalation from the fire. His cause of death was ruled an accident.

