Lanes reopened along I-85 S after tractor trailer crash, fuel spill

Lanes reopened along I-85 S after tractor trailer crash, fuel spill at mm 83 SB

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An accident along I-85 S caused severe traffic backups Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at mile marker 83 SB in Spartanburg County near the Cherokee County line, and blocked the roadway for miles. All lanes were blocked for nearly 3 hours until around 10:45 a.m. when the left lane was reopened.

The incident was called in just before 8 a.m. and injuries were reported. First responders responded the scene, and officials also reported that a fuel spill occurred.

All lanes were reopened around 11:30 a.m.

