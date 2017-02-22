Marion woman charged after search turns up 14 grams of methamphetamine

Deputies say a Marion woman has been hit with charges after a search of her home.

According to reports, 49-year-old Angela Naomi Howell of Great Hill Drive in Marion was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

The charges came after deputies and federal probation officers executed a search of Howell's home on February 13. McDowell County deputies say Howell is currently on federal probation and is subject to searches without a warrant.

After K9 officer Loki hit on several spots inside the residence, authorities were able to uncover 14.4 grams of methamphetamine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

